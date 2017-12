(AP) – France’s foreign minister is cautiously welcoming the announcement of a long-awaited breakthrough in talks on Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Jean-Yves Le Drian said on France-Inter radio Friday that work on the Brexit negotiations “is progressively reaching a positive outcome” but said the conditions of Britain’s departure still need to be “clearly defined.”

Le Drian spoke after British, Irish and EU officials clinched a deal on the divorce preconditions earlier Friday.