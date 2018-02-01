Home WORLD France Expresses Concern Over Iran Protests
France Expresses Concern Over Iran Protests
WORLD
0

France Expresses Concern Over Iran Protests

0
0
Iran Protest
now viewing

France Expresses Concern Over Iran Protests

Informal Dialogues with Candidates for the Position of Secretary-General: Mr. Antonio Guterres
now playing

UN Chief Following Protests In Iran

HARD FREEZE WARNING
now playing

Sleet Reported In Houston Ahead Of Hard Freeze

HEALTH INSURANCE SCHOOL
now playing

Higher Health Costs Hitting Retired Texas Teachers In 2018

FREEZING WINTER COLD BLIZZARD
now playing

Deadly, Bone-Chilling Cold Grips Wide Swath Of US

PORT ISABEL LIGHTHOUSE
now playing

Lighthouse At Port Isabel Reopens After Renovations

FREEZING TEMPS THERMOMETER
now playing

Water Tower Freezes As Temperatures Plummet

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says Dems Not Helping Young Immigrants

MARIAN BROWN FIRST BLAK SHERIFF DALLAS COUNTY
now playing

Dallas County's First Black Sheriff Worn Into Office

MAN WITH GUNS HOUSTON HOTEL HYATT OVER NEW YEAR WKNDS
now playing

Bond At $105K For Man Who Had Guns In Hotel

early voting
now playing

Early Voting For McAllen's District 1 Special Election Starts Wednesday

(AP) – France is expressing concern over the “number of victims and arrests” in the protests roiling Iran, where demonstrators have taken to the streets in several cities.

The Foreign Ministry said Tuesday “the right to protest freely is a fundamental right.” It says human rights will be a top priority in France’s discussions with Iranian authorities in the coming weeks.

The ministry declined to confirm whether French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was still planning to visit Iran on Friday.  More than 20 people have been killed since the protests erupted last week. The demonstrations were sparked by economic grievances, but some protesters have chanted against the government and the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Hundreds of people have been arrested.

Related posts:

  1. Iran President Makes 1st Speech Since Protests
  2. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
  3. Iran News Agency Says Officer Slain At Protest
Related Posts
Informal Dialogues with Candidates for the Position of Secretary-General: Mr. Antonio Guterres

UN Chief Following Protests In Iran

jsalinas 0
Iran_Protest_61017.jpg-c9510

Iran News Agency Says Officer Slain At Protest

Zack Cantu 0
CAIRO EGYPT ATTACK

Witnesses: Residents Prevented Much Worse Attack In Egypt

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video