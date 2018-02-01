France Expresses Concern Over Iran Protests

(AP) – France is expressing concern over the “number of victims and arrests” in the protests roiling Iran, where demonstrators have taken to the streets in several cities.

The Foreign Ministry said Tuesday “the right to protest freely is a fundamental right.” It says human rights will be a top priority in France’s discussions with Iranian authorities in the coming weeks.

The ministry declined to confirm whether French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was still planning to visit Iran on Friday. More than 20 people have been killed since the protests erupted last week. The demonstrations were sparked by economic grievances, but some protesters have chanted against the government and the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Hundreds of people have been arrested.