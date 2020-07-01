WORLD

France Freezes Role In NATO Naval Force Amid Turkey Tensions

FILE - In this May 11 2017 file photo, the French stealth frigate Courbet is docked at Naval Base Guam, near Hagatna, Guam. rance is suspending its involvement in a NATO naval operation of Libya's coast after a standoff with a Turkish ship and amid growing tensions within the military alliance over Libya. France is also calling for crisis mechanism to prevent a repeat of an incident earlier this month between Turkish warships and the French naval vessel Courbet in the Mediterranean. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

(AP) — France is suspending its involvement in a NATO naval operation in the Mediterranean after a standoff with a Turkish ship and amid growing tensions within the military alliance over Libya. France’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that France sent a letter Tuesday to NATO saying it is suspending its participation in Sea Guardian “temporarily.” France is also calling for crisis mechanism to prevent a repeat of an incident earlier this month between Turkish warships and a French naval vessel in the Mediterranean. NATO has investigated what happened but says the incident report is classified and won’t comment. France has accused Turkey of repeated violations of the U.N. arms embargo on conflict-torn Libya.

