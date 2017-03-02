Home WORLD France: “No doubt” Louvre Attack Was Terror
France: "No doubt" Louvre Attack Was Terror
France: "No doubt" Louvre Attack Was Terror

France: "No doubt" Louvre Attack Was Terror

(AP) – French President Francois Hollande says there’s “no doubt” that the attack on the Louvre Museum was of a “terrorist nature.”  Speaking Friday to reporters at an EU summit in Malta, he said the situation around the Paris landmark museum is “totally under control” but the overall threat to France remains.  He said he expects the assailant to be questioned “when it is possible to do so.”

The attacker, who tried to attack soldiers guarding the Louvre with a machete, was shot five times and is hospitalized.  Hollande insisted the incident showed the need for the increased security patrols that have been deployed around France since attacks in 2015 and 2016.

