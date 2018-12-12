Home WORLD France’s Macron Caught Between Protests, Strasbourg Attack
France’s Macron Caught Between Protests, Strasbourg Attack
WORLD
0

France’s Macron Caught Between Protests, Strasbourg Attack

0
0
French president Emmanuel Macron
now viewing

France’s Macron Caught Between Protests, Strasbourg Attack

Texas boy jumps from burning apartment to officers
now playing

Boy Jumps From Burning Apartment To Officers

teresa may
now playing

British Prime Minister Survives No Confidence Vote

Miami’s Dr. Michael Hoffer
now playing

Cuba Health Mystery: Diplomats Had Inner-Ear Damage Early On

Democratic Sen. Doug Jones
now playing

Jones Says Farmers Scared By Trump's Tariffs

GAVEL
now playing

Media Firm That Aided Trump Won't Be Prosecuted

Jerrell Altic
now playing

Ex-Minister Accused Of Stealing $800K From Church

POLICE CRIME SCENE SHOOTING INVESTIGATION
now playing

3 Officers Shot Serving Warrant; Suspect Dead

Jacob Anderson
now playing

No Jail Time For Ex-Baylor Student Accused Of Sex Assault

EXECUTION CHAMBER
now playing

Texas Executes Inmate For Killing Newlywed

Julian Castro moves toward 2020 White House run
now playing

Julian Castro Moves Toward 2020 White House Run

(AP) – French President Emmanuel Macron is trying to take back control of his nation after a month of devastating protests – and now a new attack that’s putting the country on renewed terror alert.

Striving to show he’s responding to “yellow vest” protesters’ demands for tax relief, the French leader maintained his planned agenda Wednesday. He held his weekly Cabinet meeting and talks with big public and private companies, notably to encourage them to give a tax-free year-end bonus to their employees.

At the same time, Macron’s office said he was staying informed into the investigation into the Strasbourg attack and hunt for the gunman, still on the run.  Macron said “the terrorist threat is still at the core of our nation’s life,” in comments reported by government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux.

Related posts:

  1. Strasbourg Shooting Suspect Identified
  2. Insanity Defense Accepted In Campus Stabbing Attack
  3. Trump Cites France Attack As Reason For US-Mexico Wall
Related Posts
teresa may

British Prime Minister Survives No Confidence Vote

jsalinas 0
made-in-china

Report: China Could Allow More Access For Foreign Companies

Roxanne Garcia 0
112158c74e1e43428af57c80c2b25a0b

Russian Official Threatens To Block Google

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video