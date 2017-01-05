France’s Macron Takes Offensive Against Le Pen

(AP) – Centrist presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron is taking the offensive against far-right rival Marine Le Pen, saying her platform would lead to less freedom in France.

Speaking in a Paris hall on Monday, Macron criticized Le Pen’s “rude manners” and called her “the heir” to her father’s politics. Jean-Marie Le Pen co-founded the National Front party his daughter now leads. She expelled him in 2015 after he reiterated anti-Semitic comments.

Macron told supporters waving French and European flags: “Don’t boo her, fight her! Go and convince (others), make her lose next Sunday.” He says Le Pen’s priorities as president would be “to fight against press freedom, “against women’s rights, the right to abortion” and “against same-sex couples’ rights.” Macron, a former economy minister, is campaigning on strong pro-European, pro-free market, liberal views.