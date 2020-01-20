WORLD

France’s Macron Tells Global CEOs: We’re Open For Business

FILE - In this Jan.10, 2020 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron attends the Citizens' Convention for Climate held at the French 'Conseil economique, social et environnemental' in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron tried Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020 to calm nationwide tensions and salvage support for his overhaul of the country's retirement system, as France faced day 41 of crippling strikes. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP, File)

(AP) – France’s leader is taking on the role of salesman in chief for his strike-battered country. President Emmanuel Macron hosted 180 international business leaders on Monday at the sumptuous Palace of Versailles to convince them to invest. Macron’s government wants to counter the negative headlines of six weeks of crippling strikes to protest its contested overhaul of France’s pension system. To drive home the message that the eurozone’s second-largest economy is attracting investment, Macron’s government announced the signing of a 2 billion-euro contract for a big French shipyard to build two cruise ships.

