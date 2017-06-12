Home NATIONAL Franken Announcement Thursday, Calls To Resign
Franken Announcement Thursday, Calls To Resign
Franken Announcement Thursday, Calls To Resign

Franken Announcement Thursday, Calls To Resign

(AP) – Facing growing demands for him to resign, Minnesota Sen. Al Franken will make an announcement on Thursday.  That’s the word from the Democrat’s office on Wednesday.  Franken’s support among his fellow Democrats is collapsing as a host of female Democratic senators called upon him to quit.

Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Patty Murray, D-Wash., Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., all called on Franken to step down.

The calls came as another woman accused Franken of sexual misconduct in an account to Politico.  Franken vehemently denied a new sexual misconduct accusation that came from a former Democratic congressional aide that he tried to forcibly kiss her after a taping of his radio show in 2006.

