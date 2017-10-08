Home NATIONAL Free-Speech Debate Swirls As Officials Block On Social Media
Free-Speech Debate Swirls As Officials Block On Social Media
NATIONAL
0

Free-Speech Debate Swirls As Officials Block On Social Media

0
0
trump17221398135313
now viewing

Free-Speech Debate Swirls As Officials Block On Social Media

Eric_Bolling_Sues_HuffPo_Reporter-8997f84a86005822ea6ce6c646fe4fad
now playing

Suspended Fox Host Sues Reporter Over Alleged Lewd Texts

800x-1
now playing

The Suspect In Car Attack Near Paris Is An Algerian National

Concealed_Neglect_06479
now playing

AP Exclusive: Maggot Case Gives Rare Look At Neglect Probes

920×920
now playing

Kuwait Tells AP: North Korean Workers Welcome Amid Crisis

1502355340228
now playing

North Korea Details Plan To Fire Missile Salvo Toward Guam

murder
now playing

Edinburg-Area Man Charged In Killings Of Wife, Mother-In-Law

RAFAEL MARQUEZ
now playing

Mexican Soccer Player Among 22 Sanctioned For Drug Ties

Claire McCaskill
now playing

British Firm Billed US For Cars, Pay To 'significant others'

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson
now playing

GOP Senator Suggests Brain Tumor Affected McCain Vote

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis
now playing

Pentagon Chief Issues Own Sharp Threat To North Korea

(AP) – An emerging debate about whether elected officials violate people’s free speech rights by blocking them on social media is spreading across the U.S. as groups sue or warn politicians to stop the practice.
The American Civil Liberties Union this week sued Maine Gov. Paul LePage and sent warning letters to Utah’s congressional delegation. It followed recent lawsuits against the governors of Maryland and Kentucky and President Donald Trump.
Trump’s use of Twitter and allegations he blocks people with dissenting views has raised questions about what elected officials can and cannot do on their social media pages.
Politicians at all levels increasingly embrace social media to discuss government business, sometimes at the expense of traditional town halls or in-person meetings.
Most officials say they’re policing social media to get rid of people who post abusive messages.

Related posts:

  1. Tax Free Weekend
Related Posts
Eric_Bolling_Sues_HuffPo_Reporter-8997f84a86005822ea6ce6c646fe4fad

Suspended Fox Host Sues Reporter Over Alleged Lewd Texts

Zack Cantu 0
Concealed_Neglect_06479

AP Exclusive: Maggot Case Gives Rare Look At Neglect Probes

Zack Cantu 0
Claire McCaskill

British Firm Billed US For Cars, Pay To ‘significant others’

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video