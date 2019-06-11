Freed US Resident Blasts Iran Over Detention

Nizar Zakka speaks during his meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, at the governmental palace in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Zakka, a Lebanese man with permanent U.S. residency who had been imprisoned in Iran for years on charges of espionage said Tuesday that he was subjected to "kidnapping, arbitrary detention and a show trial," adding that his release served to de-escalate tensions between the U.S. and Iran. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

(AP) – A U.S. permanent resident and Lebanese businessman who was released from Iran following several years imprisonment says he was subjected to “kidnapping, arbitrary detention and a show trial.”

In his first statements following his release, Nizar Zakka, an internet freedom advocate who was arrested in 2015, says he is more determined than ever to fight for freedom of expression.

Zakka’s release comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. after America’s withdrawal from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. There has been speculation that his release is part of a wider deal between the U.S. and Iran.

Zakka told reporters at the presidential palace Tuesday that the initiative to release him is a local one, made in Lebanon. But he acknowledged that it served to de-escalate tensions between the U.S. and Iran