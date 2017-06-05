Home TRENDING French Campaign Watchdog Examines Election-Eve Macron Leak
French Campaign Watchdog Examines Election-Eve Macron Leak
French Campaign Watchdog Examines Election-Eve Macron Leak

(AP) – France’s election campaign watchdog is investigating a hacking attack and document leak targeting presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron that his political movement calls a bid to disrupt the tense vote.

The commission overseeing the campaign says in a statement it is holding a meeting Saturday after the late-night leak Friday. It warned that some of the leaked documents are “probably” fake.

Macron’s movement acknowledged it has been the target of what it called a “massive and coordinated” hacking attack. Polls consider Macron the favorite going into Sunday’s runoff against far-right leader Marine Le Pen, and it’s unclear whether the document leak would sway the vote at this late stage.

Voting begins in France’s overseas territories Saturday amid a nationwide blackout on campaigning and media coverage seen as swaying voters’ views.

