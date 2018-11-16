Home WORLD French Minister Warns Of New Cold War From US/China Tensions
French Minister Warns Of New Cold War From US/China Tensions
WORLD
0

French Minister Warns Of New Cold War From US/China Tensions

0
0
744972_img650x420_img650x420_crop
now viewing

French Minister Warns Of New Cold War From US/China Tensions

60-year-old Marta Elva Moreno
now playing

Autopsy Pending For Former San Benito Teacher Found Dead

cbp surveillance ballo aerostat
now playing

Strong Winds Rip Up CBP Surveillance Blimp Over South Padre Island

jim-acosta-cnn-01-gty-jc-181115_hpMain_16x9_992
now playing

Judge Orders White House To Restore Reporter's Media Credential

Illustrative_Multi-Modal_Transit_Hub
now playing

Amazon's 'National Landing' Leads To Confusion And Jokes

WireAP_eee0c492782f4196bd6d4690e950c49b_12x5_992
now playing

US Energy Official Sees 'Great Promise' In Eastern Med

download (40)
now playing

Stabbing Leaves One Weslaco Teen Dead, A Second Badly Hurt

5bedfc2f026b5.image
now playing

Florida: Bitter US Senate Race Headed To A Hand Recount

download (39)
now playing

North Korea Deports American Even As It Boasts Of New Weapon

assangeAP_18290379665338
now playing

Court Filing Hints At Possible Charges For WikiLeaks Founder

5bee6ed222717.image
now playing

Ready To Fight? 2020 Democrats Frame The Race On Their Terms

(AP) – French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned that the trade dispute between the United States and China could escalate into a fresh Cold War.

Le Maire made the alarm-sounding comments at a Friday conference in Paris on the World Trade Organization’s future.

He said there’s a “real risk” that a Cold War between China and the United States could arise out of the trade tensions between the two and that every country in the world would lose out.

To counter the threat, he said the WTO needs reforming by solving its “consensus paralysis” on decision-making and by enforcing international trade rules.

President Donald Trump has imposed import taxes on Chinese goods, and the Chinese have responded with tariffs of their own.

Related posts:

  1. US Warns Travelers Of Long Waits At Some Border Crossings
Related Posts
download (39)

North Korea Deports American Even As It Boasts Of New Weapon

Zack Cantu 0
assangeAP_18290379665338

Court Filing Hints At Possible Charges For WikiLeaks Founder

Zack Cantu 0
TREASURY HITS SAUDIS WITH SANCTIONS

Treasury Hits 17 Saudis With Economic Sanctions

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video