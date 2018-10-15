French Officials Lower Flooding Death Toll To 10

(AP) – The French Interior Ministry says the death toll from the flash floods that struck the southwest Aude region has been lowered to 10.

French authorities initially reported Monday that at least 13 people died after exceptionally heavy rain caused the overnight flooding. The ministry said it revised the figure later in the day after realizing some victims had been counted twice.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, who visited the flooded areas on Monday, confirmed that 10 people were killed.

Overnight storms dumped the equivalent of several months of rain in a few hours, causing the worst floods in the area in more than a century.