French Police Search Building After Car Attack

(AP) – Officials say French police are searching a building in a suburb west of Paris believed to be linked to the chief suspect in a car attack that injured six soldiers. Two officials say the search underway in Sartrouville is part of the investigation into Wednesday’s attack in nearby Levallois. The officials say information about the suspect’s identity is being verified, and it’s unclear whether the suspect lived in the building.

The officials weren’t authorized to be publicly named speaking about an ongoing investigation. Heavily armed police in masks could be seen entering and leaving the building. Police shot and wounded the suspect on a highway in northern France after he fled the scene of the attack on the soldiers.