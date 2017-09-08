Home WORLD French Police Search Building After Car Attack
French Police Search Building After Car Attack
WORLD
0

French Police Search Building After Car Attack

0
0
FRENCH TROOPS SEARCH BUILDING
now viewing

French Police Search Building After Car Attack

murder
now playing

Edinburg-Area Man Charged In Killings Of Wife, Mother-In-Law

RAFAEL MARQUEZ
now playing

Mexican Soccer Player Among 22 Sanctioned For Drug Ties

Claire McCaskill
now playing

British Firm Billed US For Cars, Pay To 'significant others'

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson
now playing

GOP Senator Suggests Brain Tumor Affected McCain Vote

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis
now playing

Pentagon Chief Issues Own Sharp Threat To North Korea

DONALD TRUMP JR
now playing

Trump Jr Provides Records To Senate Panel

PRE HISTORIC CROC NAMED AFTER LEMMY OF MOTORHEAD
now playing

Scientists Name Prehistoric Croc After Lemmy From Motorhead

Canada sends soldiers to migrant border crossing
now playing

Canada Sends Soldiers To Migrant Border Crossing

Joseph Sida
now playing

Facebook Video Shows Driver Pointing Gun At Another Motorist

MEDICAL SYMBOL GENERIC
now playing

Immigrant Mom To Stay In US While Child Treated For Cancer

(AP) – Officials say French police are searching a building in a suburb west of Paris believed to be linked to the chief suspect in a car attack that injured six soldiers.  Two officials say the search underway in Sartrouville is part of the investigation into Wednesday’s attack in nearby Levallois. The officials say information about the suspect’s identity is being verified, and it’s unclear whether the suspect lived in the building.

The officials weren’t authorized to be publicly named speaking about an ongoing investigation.  Heavily armed police in masks could be seen entering and leaving the building.  Police shot and wounded the suspect on a highway in northern France after he fled the scene of the attack on the soldiers.

Related posts:

  1. 3 Of 6 Soldiers Seriously Hurt In Car Attack
Related Posts
RAFAEL MARQUEZ

Mexican Soccer Player Among 22 Sanctioned For Drug Ties

jsalinas 0
PRE HISTORIC CROC NAMED AFTER LEMMY OF MOTORHEAD

Scientists Name Prehistoric Croc After Lemmy From Motorhead

jsalinas 0
Canada sends soldiers to migrant border crossing

Canada Sends Soldiers To Migrant Border Crossing

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video