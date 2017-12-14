Home WORLD French Prime Minister Arrives At Crash Site
(AP) – French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has arrived at the site of a deadly collision between a school bus and a regional train in southern France.  The French interior ministry says the tragedy Thursday afternoon left four children dead and critically injured seven other people on the bus that was transporting children aged 11-15 home from the Christian Bourquin school in the village of Millas.

Philippe joined Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne and Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer who had already arrived at the scene.  The French interior ministry said that 95 emergency workers are now at the site alongside 15 police units.  Psychological help is being offered in a local sports hall from Friday morning.

