French Protesters Decry Racism, Other Systemic Injustices

People march during a protest in Paris, Saturday, June 20, 2020. Multiple protests are taking place in France on Saturday against police brutality and racial injustice, amid weeks of global anger unleashed by George Floyd's death in the US. Banner reads "Let us breathe". (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

(AP) – Protesters marched through Paris against racism and police violence and in memory of Lamine Dieng, a 25-year-old Franco-Senegalese man who died in a police van in 2007.

The French government agreed this month to pay 145,000 euros ($162,000) to Dieng’s relatives after 13 years of legal wrangling. His sister expressed hope that the global awareness stoked by George Floyd’s death would help bring about legislative change in France.

The protesters marched to his former home and were joined by a separate Paris demonstration in support of undocumented workers Saturday. Both protests were authorized by authorities in spite of the coronavirus outbreak. Other protests in the French capital were banned.