Home WORLD French Rescuers Detect Signs Of Life In Quake
French Rescuers Detect Signs Of Life In Quake
WORLD
0

French Rescuers Detect Signs Of Life In Quake

0
0
INDONESIA QUAKE RELIEFE FROM FRENCH
now viewing

French Rescuers Detect Signs Of Life In Quake

MITCH MCCONNELL
now playing

McConnell Says FBI Didn't Corroborate Claims

Melania Trump Visits School In Malawi, Part Of Africa Tour
now playing

Melania Trump Visits School In Malawi, Part Of Africa Tour

John Demers, Mark Flynn
now playing

Anti-Doping Groups Cheer Indictment Of Russians

SOCIAL MEDIA MOBILE PHONE
now playing

Poll: Young Americans Say Online Bullying A Serious Problem

AFGHANISTAN KABUL
now playing

1 US Military Member Killed In Afghanistan

William Clyde Allen III. Allen,
now playing

Utah Vet Confessed To Sending Ricin Envelopes, Officials Say

SOUTH CAROLINA SHOOTING 5 OFFICERS INJURED 1 DEAD
now playing

SC Orders Flags To Half-Staff After Shooting

gavel
now playing

Judge Exonerates Man Wrongly Imprisoned For 19 Years

BOW AND ARROW
now playing

Authorities Seek Person Who Fatally Wounded Dog With Arrow

BETO O ROURKE
now playing

Beto O'Rourke Campaign Rally Returns To Borderland Next Week

(AP) – Australia’s first delivery of urgent supplies will arrive soon in Indonesia to help up to 10,000 people displaced by the earthquake and tsunami.  Royal Australian Air Force Capt. Bryan Parker says the military transport plane will reach central Sulawesi late Thursday from Darwin.

The plane was loaded with what he described as family kits – clothing, bedding, food-making equipment, tarpaulins and tools for building shelters.  Parker says Australian officials are ready to help the Indonesians transfer the aid further in the disaster zone. He says how many plane loads of aid fly from Darwin will depend on future Indonesian requests for help.

The aid is part of a $3.6 million relief commitment, including more than 50 medical professionals, that Australia made on Wednesday.

No related posts.

Related Posts
Melania Trump Visits School In Malawi, Part Of Africa Tour

Melania Trump Visits School In Malawi, Part Of Africa Tour

jsalinas 0
John Demers, Mark Flynn

Anti-Doping Groups Cheer Indictment Of Russians

jsalinas 0
AFGHANISTAN KABUL

1 US Military Member Killed In Afghanistan

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video