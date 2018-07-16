Home WORLD French Soccer Team Gets Hero’s Welcome In Paris
(AP) – France’s victorious World Cup team has descended upon Paris’ packed Champs-Elysees Avenue in an open bus with Alpha jets streaming the national colors overhead and wild cheers of joy ringing out.

The team’s victory lap on Monday a day after France’s 4-2 win against Croatia in the World Cup final in Moscow culminates celebrations by a nation looking for heroes.  Smoke bombs surged from the crowd of tens of thousands on the avenue, casting a haze that at times obscured the team. Some members threw their scarves into the wild crowd.

At the French presidential palace, captain and goal Hugo Lloris, brandishing the golden trophy, and coach Didier Deschamps were the first to greet President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte on a red carpet in the courtyard.

