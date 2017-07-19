Home WORLD French Woman Faces Prosecution In Iraq Over Alleged IS Links
French Woman Faces Prosecution In Iraq Over Alleged IS Links

French Woman Faces Prosecution In Iraq Over Alleged IS Links

(AP) – A French woman captured in Mosul with her four children is facing possible prosecution in Iraq for allegedly collaborating with the Islamic State group, in a test case for how governments handle families of foreign fighters now that the extremists are in retreat.

The fate of the children, ranging in age from 6 months to 8 years old, is in legal limbo. Their father’s whereabouts are unknown.  The woman’s lawyer says the family should be brought to France. But French government spokesman Christophe Castaner said Wednesday that the mother should be prosecuted in Iraq, saying she wasn’t in Mosul “for tourism.”

The woman’s family doesn’t want her name released for their protection.  France estimates that 750 French people are among extremists in Iraq and Syria, including up to 450 children.

