Home NATIONAL Fresh Grounds For Coffee: Study Shows It May Boost Longevity
Fresh Grounds For Coffee: Study Shows It May Boost Longevity
NATIONAL
0

Fresh Grounds For Coffee: Study Shows It May Boost Longevity

0
0
COFFEE
now viewing

Fresh Grounds For Coffee: Study Shows It May Boost Longevity

fire investigation
now playing

McAllen Hotel Fire Inures One

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and Chancellor Angela Merkel
now playing

German Interior Minister In Talks With Merkel

Mexico Elections
now playing

UN Chief Congratulates Mexico On Its Election

SHOOTING
now playing

Boy Shot In Drive-By

DONALD TRUMP IMMIGRATION FAMILY BORDER WALL
now playing

Immigration Protests Sweep State Capitol

Andrés Manuel López Obrador
now playing

Socialist Andrés Manuel López Obrador Wins Mexico Presidential Election

Pres-Trump-News-Conference
now playing

Trump Tweet Defends ICE

immigrants at respite center Catholic church
now playing

Rio Grande Valley Church Helps Asylum Seeking Immigrants

PRISON JAIL
now playing

40-Year Sentence For Donna Man Responsible For Amber Alert

straw
now playing

Seattle's Ban On Plastic Straws And Utensil Now In Effect

(AP) – New research offers fresh grounds for drinking coffee, showing that it may boost chances for a longer life.  In a study of nearly half-a-million British adults, coffee drinkers had a slightly lower risk of death over 10 years than abstainers. Even those who drank at least eight cups daily appeared to have a longevity boost.  Coffee contains more than 1,000 compounds that might explain the results, including cell-protecting antioxidants.

The benefit was seen with instant, ground and decaf coffee. The study echoes previous research. But it’s the first large study to show a benefit even for people with genes that cause their bodies to metabolize caffeine faster or slower than usual.  The study was published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Related posts:

  1. Survey Shows Workers Without Legal Residency Reluctant To Report Abuse
Related Posts
Pres-Trump-News-Conference

Trump Tweet Defends ICE

jsalinas 0
straw

Seattle’s Ban On Plastic Straws And Utensil Now In Effect

Roxanne Garcia 0
LeBron James

LeBron Agrees To 4-Year, $154 Million Contract With Lakers

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video