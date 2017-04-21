Home NATIONAL Fresno, California Gunman Enters Court Shouting
Fresno, California Gunman Enters Court Shouting
Fresno, California Gunman Enters Court Shouting

Kori Ali Muhammad
Fresno, California Gunman Enters Court Shouting

(AP) – The suspect in this week’s racially motivated shooting rampage in Fresno entered a courtroom early Friday shouting that natural disasters striking America will increase.  Kori Ali Muhammad then shouted twice during a minute-long hearing: “Let black people go in reparations.”  He was charged Thursday with killing unarmed security guard Carl Williams at a Motel 6 a week earlier.

Authorities say Williams was the first of four killings by Muhammad. Police say he told them that learning he was wanted for the Williams killing spurred him to try to kill as many white people as possible before he was caught.  Fresno County Superior Court Judge W. Kent Hamlin assigned a doctor to examine Muhammad. He set bail at $2.6 million.  He’s due to return for arraignment on May 12.  Muhammad is accused of the killings Tuesday of three other white men.

