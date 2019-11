Fresno police Investigator Brooke Passmore, left, works on the driveway on Lamona Avenue where a shooting took place at a house party which involved multiple fatalities and injuries in Fresno, Calif., Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

Police in Fresno, California are still looking for the suspects in the shooting at a football watch party over the weekend. Police say at least two suspects entered the backyard and immediately opened fire.

Police Chief Andy Hall said it appears to be a targeted act of violence and there is little information about the suspects. Four people were killed and six were injured. About 30 people were at the home when the shooting happened Sunday night.