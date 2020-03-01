Friendly Kissing Poses European Dilemma As Virus Spreads

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron, left, puts his arm around the shoulder of Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte and gives him a kiss on both cheeks during a joint press conference on the occasion of a French-Italian summit in Naples, southern Italy. French President Emmanuel Macron leaned in to give Premier Giuseppe Conte the Italian double-cheek kiss not just once, but at two separate moments during a Franco-Italian summit in Naples this week. It was much more than a greeting; it was a signal to citizens not to fear their neighbors as a new virus from China spreads, with Italy established as Europe’s hotspot. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)