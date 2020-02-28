Friends, Family Remember Victims Of Brewery Shooting

The Molson Coors facility is seen Thursday Feb. 27, 2020, in Milwaukee. An employee at the historic Molson Coors facility shot and killed five co-workers Wednesday afternoon and then turned the gun on himself. Six people, including the shooter, were killed on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the facility. The brewery remained closed Thursday. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(AP)–Friends and family members are remembering the five men who were killed by a co-worker at a Milwaukee brewery as good people whose lives were cut short.

Authorities say the men were killed Wednesday at Molson Coors Brewing Co. by a co-worker who then turned the gun on himself. The motive for the shooting by 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill is still unknown.