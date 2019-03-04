Friends Help Survivors After Deadly Tornado

Danny Allen helps recover belongings while sifting through the debris of a friend's home destroyed by a tornado in Beauregard, Ala., Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(AP) – Friends in eastern Alabama are helping tornado survivors retrieve the scattered pieces of their lives after devastating winds destroyed their homes and killed at least 23 others.

In Beauregard, Dax Leandro was helping clean up his buddy’s mom’s property Monday. Two structures there were obliterated, including the family’s house. Debris from the home was scattered in surrounding trees. Lenadro was helping look for anything of value to give back to the family. Leandro said some who were inside the house ended up “hundreds of yards away” beneath rubble and yet survived.

The Sunday tornado was part of a powerful storm system that also slashed its way across parts of Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.