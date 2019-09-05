Friends With Benefits: Can Facebook Tackle Your Love Life?

(AP) – Facebook is tackling a new frontier: love. Facebook Dating, its matchmaking service already available in Brazil and 18 other countries, is arriving in the U.S. on Thursday. But after years of privacy missteps by the social network, will people trust Facebook with their love lives? It makes sense for Facebook to formally enter the dating market.

Apps like Tinder already use its data to suggest matches, and let people log in using their Facebook accounts. Facebook Dating is a new way to keep people using Facebook more often and longer.

Facebook insists it won’t use information gleaned from users’ dating profiles for advertising and says there won’t be ads on Facebook Dating. But some users are apprehensive, given the company’s multiple stumbles over protecting people’s private information.