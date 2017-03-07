Home NATIONAL From Ancient China To New York City: How Fireworks Became Our Thing
From Ancient China To New York City: How Fireworks Became Our Thing
NATIONAL
0

From Ancient China To New York City: How Fireworks Became Our Thing

0
0
FIREWORKS GENERIC
now viewing

From Ancient China To New York City: How Fireworks Became Our Thing

Shavon Randle
now playing

Officials: Girl Found Dead Kidnapped Over Drug Theft

BOSTON CAB BOSTON AIRPORT
now playing

Police Say Taxi Struck Group Of Cab Drivers

omar lucio cameron county sheriff
now playing

Cameron County Sheriff To Request More Jailers In Proposed Budget

IMMIGRANTS REMAINS TEXAS MEXICO BORDER
now playing

FBI, Groups At Odds Over Efforts To ID Immigrant Remains

SOYMILK
now playing

Soy 'milk'? Even Federal Agencies Can't Agree On Terminology

GAVEL
now playing

Kidnap Suspect Ordered To Be Held Without Bond

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Smackdown! Trump's Insult Act Comes From Pro Wrestling Hype; Watch Video

GERMAN BUS CRASH KILLED 18 PEOPLE JULY 3 2017
now playing

All 18 Missing In German Bus Crash Are Dead

CHRIS CHRISTIE ON THE BEACH
now playing

Christie Deputy: His Use Of Beach 'beyond words'

Judge_gavel
now playing

Mission Teen Charged As An Adult With Capital Murder

(New York, NY) — The story of how fireworks became an American symbol is a long one, stretching from ancient China to present day.

Pyrotechnicians work with technology has existed in some form since 200 BC, when early firecrackers were made in hollowed-out bamboo and used to scare off evil spirits. Then gunpowder was invented, really upping the ante and the noise.

Queen Elizabeth created the official position of “fire master of England”. Finally, Italian immigrants, who knew copper and white potassium added color to the explosions, brought fireworks with them when passing through Ellis Island.

Related posts:

  1. China’s Xi Points To ‘Negative Factors’ Affecting US Ties
  2. La Joya Becomes First Valley City To Sue Over SB4
  3. Texas City Commissioner Charged In Wreck Where 2 Killed
Related Posts
BOSTON CAB BOSTON AIRPORT

Police Say Taxi Struck Group Of Cab Drivers

jsalinas 0
SOYMILK

Soy ‘milk’? Even Federal Agencies Can’t Agree On Terminology

jsalinas 0
GAVEL

Kidnap Suspect Ordered To Be Held Without Bond

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video