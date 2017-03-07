From Ancient China To New York City: How Fireworks Became Our Thing

(New York, NY) — The story of how fireworks became an American symbol is a long one, stretching from ancient China to present day.

Pyrotechnicians work with technology has existed in some form since 200 BC, when early firecrackers were made in hollowed-out bamboo and used to scare off evil spirits. Then gunpowder was invented, really upping the ante and the noise.

Queen Elizabeth created the official position of “fire master of England”. Finally, Italian immigrants, who knew copper and white potassium added color to the explosions, brought fireworks with them when passing through Ellis Island.