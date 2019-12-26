Frontier Airlines Faces Lawsuit Over Sexual Assaults That Weren’t Reported

Two women say they were sexually assaulted during flights on Frontier Airlines and the carrier didn’t do anything about it. The two unrelated incidents are part of a new federal lawsuit against the airline.

One of the women says a male passenger sexually assaulted her during a flight out of Denver in October, while the other woman’s incident happened in November, also out of Denver. Both claim they told flight attendants about the incidents and the attendants didn’t report them to anyone.