Frontier Now Flying Into The Rio Grande Valley

The Rio Grande Valley has welcomed its newest airline. A Frontier Airlines flight from Chicago touched down at Valley International Airport just before Thanksgiving, followed by a Frontier flight from Denver on Thanksgiving Day, to mark the start of Frontier service to the Valley.

The flights come three months after Frontier Airlines and Valley International Airport announced the service agreement. Low-cost Frontier Airlines becomes the fifth U.S. airline to fly into Harlingen – along with Southwest, Delta, United, and Sun Country.

Flights to Chicago O’Hare Airport are on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while flights to Denver International Airport are on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Frontier is flying a 180-seat Airbus into and out of the Valley.