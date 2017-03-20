Fronton Shooting Victims Identified

Starr County authorities say it was a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in a burst of gunfire from the Mexican side of the river across from Fronton last week.Authorities have confirmed his name as Adrian Espinosa.

Investigators say Espinosa was with two relatives in a fishing boat last Wednesday afternoon when the gunshots rang out. Espinosa was killed. The other two men remain hospitalized but are expected to survive. Local, state, and federal agencies, along with Mexican authorities, are all still investigating, but there’ve been no arrests.