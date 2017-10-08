Home NATIONAL Frustrated With White House, McCain Unveils Afghan Strategy
Frustrated With White House, McCain Unveils Afghan Strategy
NATIONAL
0

Frustrated With White House, McCain Unveils Afghan Strategy

0
0
JOHN MCAIN
now viewing

Frustrated With White House, McCain Unveils Afghan Strategy

donald trump and kim jung un
now playing

Trump Defends Comments On North Korea

police20lights20generic
now playing

San Benito Cop Charged With Burglary, Drunk Driving

homicide-investigatin
now playing

Remains In Septic Tank Being Linked To A More Than Decade-Old Murder

TEXAS
now playing

Texas Cuts Aid To 'colonias' After Years Of Offering Help

CARDINALS CAT-3
now playing

Rally Cat: Feline On Field Sets Up Cardinals' Grand Slam; Watch Video

POPE FRANCIS
now playing

Pope Francis To Belgian Catholics: Stop Offering Euthanasia

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump Has 'some frustration' With Senate Leader

Generic%20court,%20gavel,%20lawsuit,%20arraignment,%20judgment_34273926_3166027_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Donors In Cancer Scam Would Get Their Money Back

DALLAS STARS
now playing

Dallas Stars Become 1st Texas Team Opposing 'bathroom bill'

Raymond+Martinezl
now playing

Prisoner On Texas Death Row Found Dead In Prison Cell

(AP) – Sen. John McCain of Arizona is proposing a new “strategy for success” in Afghanistan. He’s calling for increasing the number of U.S. counterterrorism forces and giving them a freer hand to target the Taliban, Islamic State and other terrorist groups. McCain chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee. He declared Thursday that “America is adrift in Afghanistan.”

The Republican senator has been openly critical of the Trump administration for failing to produce a plan for winning in Afghanistan. President Donald Trump has resisted the Pentagon’s recommendation to boost U.S. troop levels.

McCain says he’ll seek a vote when the Senate returns in September and takes up the annual defense policy bill. His amendment to the bill calls for a “long-term, open-ended” U.S.-Afghanistan partnership that includes an “enduring U.S. counterterrorism presence.”

Related posts:

  1. GOP Senator Suggests Brain Tumor Affected McCain Vote
  2. Was Montana’s Wild House Race A Trump Test? Not So Much
Related Posts
donald trump and kim jung un

Trump Defends Comments On North Korea

jsalinas 0
CARDINALS CAT-3

Rally Cat: Feline On Field Sets Up Cardinals’ Grand Slam; Watch Video

jsalinas 0
Donald Trump

Trump Has ‘some frustration’ With Senate Leader

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video