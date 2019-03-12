Fugitive Capital Murder Suspect Nabbed At International Bridge

CBP officials are confirming the arrest of a second suspect in a more than 3-year-old drug-related double-murder in western Hidalgo County. 29-year-old Javier Rodriguez Mendez was taken into custody Sunday after walking into the U.S. across the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge, where biometric information revealed he was wanted on a capital murder warrant issued in 2015. Rodriguez was arraigned on the capital murder charge Monday and is jailed on a $2 million bond.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials say Rodriguez was among five men who, the day after Christmas, burst into a drug stash home northwest of Alton to steal marijuana. An ensuing shootout killed one member of the group, and another man who lived in the house. One of the suspects was quickly arrested, later pleaded guilty, and is serving a 30-year prison sentence. The other two suspects remain on the run.