Home LOCAL Fugitive McAllen Murder Convict Finally Doing His Prison Time
Fugitive McAllen Murder Convict Finally Doing His Prison Time
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Fugitive McAllen Murder Convict Finally Doing His Prison Time

0
0
CHILDREN CHILD HANDCUFFS KIDNAP CHILE ABUSE
now viewing

Fugitive McAllen Murder Convict Finally Doing His Prison Time

ap_18199589685313
now playing

Trump: 'I don't believe' Government Climate Report Finding

GM GENERAL MOTORS
now playing

GM To Slash 14,700 Jobs

Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos
now playing

Ex-Trump Campaign Adviser Reports To Prison

MEDICAL DOCTORS
now playing

Breast Implant Injuries Hidden As Patients' Questions Mount

GENE EDITED BABY DNA LAB
now playing

Gene-Edited Baby Claim By Chinese Scientist Sparks Outrage

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko
now playing

Martial Law Won't Affect All Ukraine Regions

IMMIGRANTS AT BORDER TIJUANA TRYING TO BREAK THROUGH
now playing

US Officials Say 69 Migrants Arrested In Clash

IMMIGRANTS TRYING TO CROSS BORDER CARAVAN
now playing

Mexico To Up Security At Border After Migrants Try To Cross

MONEY 100 DOLLAR BILLS FINANCIAL CASH
now playing

ATM Mistakenly Dispenses $100 Bills, Not $20s

Shooting+-+Gun+and+Tape
now playing

1 Dead, Several Injured In Shooting At Block Party

After a decade of hiding in Mexico, a man found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend in McAllen is finally serving his 40-year prison sentence. 35-year-old Oscar Davila Rodriguez Monday was sent off to prison – 10 years after being hit with that sentence, although he was not in court to hear it.

Rodriguez had been granted bond, and failed to appear for the last day of his 2008 murder trial. Nevertheless, he was convicted and sentenced for strangling and stabbing to death 19-year-old Nydia Maldonado in her McAllen home in 2005. But after 10 years as a fugitive, Rodriguez last week was brought back to the U.S. after being tracked down and apprehended in the state of Coahuila.

Related posts:

  1. Fugitive McAllen Murder Convict Nabbed In Mexico
  2. Former Police Dispatcher Going To Prison For Car Crash Death Of His Girlfriend
  3. Ex-Trump Campaign Adviser Reports To Prison
  4. Charges Dropped In Case That Was Brownsville’s First Homicide Of The Year
Related Posts
ap_18199589685313

Trump: ‘I don’t believe’ Government Climate Report Finding

jsalinas 0
IMMIGRANTS AT BORDER TIJUANA TRYING TO BREAK THROUGH

US Officials Say 69 Migrants Arrested In Clash

jsalinas 0
IMMIGRANTS TRYING TO CROSS BORDER CARAVAN

Mexico To Up Security At Border After Migrants Try To Cross

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video