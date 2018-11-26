Fugitive McAllen Murder Convict Finally Doing His Prison Time

After a decade of hiding in Mexico, a man found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend in McAllen is finally serving his 40-year prison sentence. 35-year-old Oscar Davila Rodriguez Monday was sent off to prison – 10 years after being hit with that sentence, although he was not in court to hear it.

Rodriguez had been granted bond, and failed to appear for the last day of his 2008 murder trial. Nevertheless, he was convicted and sentenced for strangling and stabbing to death 19-year-old Nydia Maldonado in her McAllen home in 2005. But after 10 years as a fugitive, Rodriguez last week was brought back to the U.S. after being tracked down and apprehended in the state of Coahuila.