A fugitive who’d been on the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted list is back in Brooks County where he faces a murder trial for killing his wife five years ago. Eusebio Deleon was captured Friday in Monterrey Mexico by Mexican police and U.S. marshals.

Deleon was crossed at Laredo, then transported to the Brooks County jail Sunday. The 44-year-old Deleon has been a fugitive since December 2013 when he cut off an ankle monitor while on bond.

Photo courtesy of Texas Dept. Public Safety