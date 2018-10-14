Home TEXAS Fugitive On The Run For 7 Years Captured In Mexico
Fugitive On The Run For 7 Years Captured In Mexico
TEXAS
Fugitive On The Run For 7 Years Captured In Mexico

Fugitive On The Run For 7 Years Captured In Mexico

(AP) – A South Texas man who had been on the run from authorities for seven years after he fled in the middle of his murder trial is back behind bars.

Investigators say Victor Manuel Palomo was arrested on Thursday in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. He was turned over to U.S. authorities and was being held Friday at the Webb County Jail in Laredo.   The 30-year-old Palomo was being tried in 2011 for the fatal shooting two years earlier of Alberto Garcia when he fled. He was convicted in absentia of murder and aggravated assault.

Palomo was sentenced to 99 years in prison on the murder charge and 20 years for the aggravated assault charge.   After he fled, Palomo was placed on the U.S. Marshals’ most wanted list.

