Home TEXAS Fumes Force Austin Police To Pull Ford Explorers Off Patrol
Fumes Force Austin Police To Pull Ford Explorers Off Patrol
TEXAS
0

Fumes Force Austin Police To Pull Ford Explorers Off Patrol

0
0
untitled
now viewing

Fumes Force Austin Police To Pull Ford Explorers Off Patrol

JGH
now playing

Venezuela Crisis Enters New Phase With Sunday Vote

DNA_backlog_0_2386794_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Texas DPS Drops Plans To Charge Fees For Crime Lab Testing

60572719
now playing

Dallas-Area Boy, 4, Reunited With Lost Teddy Bear At Airport

1501311501458
now playing

John Kelly Brings Military Bearing To White House Staff

077f3c14-bfe7-4aa0-8f0c-65dad31ef17a
now playing

The Latest: Trump Says 'Let Obamacare Implode'

courtgavel
now playing

Federal Judge Blocks Arkansas From Enforcing Abortion Laws

John McCaiin
now playing

McCain, Fighting Cancer, Turns On GOP And Kills Health Bill

JOHN KELLY
now playing

Trump Pushes Out Priebus, Names DHS' Kelly WH Chief Of Staff

German police say stabbing suspect born in UAE
now playing

German Police Say Stabbing Suspect Born In UAE

NORTH KOREA ROCKET LAUNCH
now playing

Expert: Chicago, LA In Range Of North Korea ICBM

(AP) – Police in Austin, Texas, will pull nearly 400 Ford Explorer SUVs from their patrol fleet amid complaints of exhaust fumes inside the vehicles that have sickened some officers.

Friday’s move comes as U.S. auto safety regulators investigate complaints of exhaust fume problems in more than 1 million Explorers from the 2011 through 2017 model years.

Austin police installed carbon monoxide alarms in the department’s Explorers after officers reported becoming sick. The department had already parked 60 of them when the alarms activated.

Austin Police Interim Chief Brian Manley says more than 60 officers have registered health complaints since February. He says 20 had measurable carbon-monoxide in their systems. The department has other vehicles in its fleet that officers can use, but they will have to double up on patrols.

Related posts:

  1. Fumes Force Austin Police To Pull Ford Explorers Off Patrol
  2. Investigation Underway Into Police Killing Of Mission Man
  3. Is A Family Fight Behind The Disappearance Of A Harlingen Attorney
  4. Cameron County Sheriff Wants Consideration Of Local Crime Lab
Related Posts
DNA_backlog_0_2386794_ver1_0_640_360

Texas DPS Drops Plans To Charge Fees For Crime Lab Testing

Danny Castillon 0
60572719

Dallas-Area Boy, 4, Reunited With Lost Teddy Bear At Airport

Danny Castillon 0
AUSTIN POLICE PARK FORD VEHICLE FOR CARBON MONOXIDE

Fumes Force Austin Police To Pull Ford Explorers Off Patrol

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video