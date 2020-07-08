LOCAL

Funding For New McAllen Federal Courthouse, Gateway Bridge Improvements Clears U.S. House

By 21 views
0
File Foto

The U.S. House has passed a bill that Valley Congressman Henry Cuellar says will help fund a new federal courthouse in McAllen and upgrades to the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville.

The Financial Service and General Government Appropriations bill provides up to $198 million to construct a new McAllen federal courthouse – a facility Cuellar Wednesday called overdue. Funding is also designated for improvement projects at the Gateway port of entry.

Overall, the bill contains $1 billion for the construction of seven federal courthouse in the U.S., plus $2.8 billion to upgrade 13 land ports of entry. Cuellar says he will now work to ensure the funding is included in the Senate version of the bill.

State Fair Of Texas Cancelled Due To COVID-19

Previous article

You may also like

More in LOCAL