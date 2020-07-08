Funding For New McAllen Federal Courthouse, Gateway Bridge Improvements Clears U.S. House

The U.S. House has passed a bill that Valley Congressman Henry Cuellar says will help fund a new federal courthouse in McAllen and upgrades to the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville.

The Financial Service and General Government Appropriations bill provides up to $198 million to construct a new McAllen federal courthouse – a facility Cuellar Wednesday called overdue. Funding is also designated for improvement projects at the Gateway port of entry.

Overall, the bill contains $1 billion for the construction of seven federal courthouse in the U.S., plus $2.8 billion to upgrade 13 land ports of entry. Cuellar says he will now work to ensure the funding is included in the Senate version of the bill.