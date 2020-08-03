Funding For New McAllen Federal Courthouse, Gateway Bridge Improvements Passes U.S. House

It’s now on to the Senate – a U.S. House-passed bill that will help fund a new federal courthouse in McAllen and upgrades to the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville.

The appropriations measure provides up to 98 million dollars to construct a new McAllen federal courthouse. A study to determine the feasibility of a new courthouse described the existing courthouse in downtown McAllen as inadequate for judicial functions, and lacking adequate security. Funding is also designated for improvements at the Gateway port of entry.

Valley Congressman Henry Cuellar, who helped secure the money, says it would pay for projects that will beef up security and reduce vehicle congestion. Cuellar says he will now work to ensure the funding is included in the Senate version of the bill.