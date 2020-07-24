Funds Approved For Key Cameron County Highway Projects

Officials are crediting the Valley’s newly unified Metropolitan Planning Organization for a windfall of state transportation money approved for highway construction in Cameron County.

The Texas Transportation Commission has approved a 2021 draft proposal that earmarks 900 million dollars for five key highway projects. The projects include the East Loop corridor which will provide a quicker route for trucks from Mexico crossing the Veterans International Bridge on their way to the Port of Brownsville.

The funds would also help construct the FM 509 extension – part of the proposed Outer Parkway which would connect to a second Causeway. Money is also appropriated for major improvements to Highway 77 from Cameron County north through Kleberg County.