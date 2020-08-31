Funds Approved For Key Hidalgo, Cameron County Highway Projects

Officials are crediting the Valley’s newly unified Metropolitan Planning Organization for a windfall of state transportation money that’s been approved for highway construction in Hidalgo and Cameron counties.

Nearly $1.1 billion for several key projects are included in the Texas Transportation Commission’s newly-adopted 10-year Unified Transportation Program. Among the projects is Phase One of the International Bridge Trade Corridor – a southern segment of the larger Hidalgo County Loop project.

Also, the East Loop Corridor in Cameron County, which will connect the Veterans International Bridge with the Port of Brownsville. The funding will also help construct the FM 509 extension connecting the Free Trade Bridge to the proposed Outer Parkway – a new highway that would connect to a proposed second Causeway.

Money is also appropriated for improvements to upgrade Highway 77 to interstate status from Brownsville to Corpus Christi.