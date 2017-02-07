Home LOCAL Funeral And Burial Services Set For Thursday For Noe Hernandez
Funeral And Burial Services Set For Thursday For Noe Hernandez
Funeral And Burial Services Set For Thursday For Noe Hernandez

Funeral And Burial Services Set For Thursday For Noe Hernandez

Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez

Funeral and burial services for a fallen Valley sailor will be held Thursday. The services are set now that the body of Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez is back in the Valley. With family members and dozens of local veterans there to receive him, a flag-draped silver casket containing Hernandez’s body arrived aboard a commercial aircraft that flew into McAllen-Miller International Airport Friday night.

Saturday morning, Weslaco police led a solemn procession from the airport to Weslaco, making a stop at Hernandez’s childhood home, before ending at Del Angel Funeral Home. A viewing for the public is expected to be held Wednesday.

A funeral mass for Hernandez will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mercedes Thursday at 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest with full military honors at Weslaco City Cemetery. Plans for a larger public memorial to honor Hernandez’s life and military service are still being finalized.

The 26-year-old Hernandez died aboard the USS Fitzgerald in a collision off the coast of Japan June 17th. He was among seven sailors killed when the Navy destroyer was struck by a Philippine cargo ship. Flags will fly at half-staff at city, county, and state buildings in the Valley in Hernandez’s honor until Friday.

