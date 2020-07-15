Funeral And Burial Services Thursday For McAllen Police Officers Chavez, Garza

Funeral services are Thursday for two McAllen police officers who were shot and killed responding to a family violence call.

Officers Edelmiro Garza and Ismael Chavez last Saturday afternoon were at the door of a south McAllen home where a man was said to be assaulting his mother, and when they tried to enter, were immediately shot.

The funeral for both officers will begin at 9:30 in the McAllen Convention Center, to accommodate the large crowd that’s expected. Those attending will be required to abide by health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

For those not attending, you can watch the service on the city of McAllen’s Spectrum Cable channel MCN 1300. The city will also stream the event on its website and on its YouTube channel.

Following the funeral, a burial service will be held at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission for Officer Chavez. Officer Garza will be laid to rest at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.