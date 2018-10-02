Funeral For Slain North Texas Police Officer Set For Tuesday

(AP) – A funeral has been scheduled at a north Dallas church for a suburban police officer shot and killed in the line of duty.

Richardson, Texas, police Officer David Sherrard was shot Wednesday night as he entered an apartment in response to a disturbance report. A 5:30 p.m. Sunday candlelight vigil has been scheduled for the plaza in front of the Richardson Civic Center. A funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Watermark Community Church in north Dallas.

The 37-year-old officer died at a Plano, Texas, hospital hours later. Another person, 30-year-old Rene Gamez, was found shot dead on a nearby landing. Brandon De McCall eventually surrendered to police and is jailed without bond on a capital murder charge.