Home TEXAS Funeral Held In San Antonio For Slain San Marcos Officer
Funeral Held In San Antonio For Slain San Marcos Officer
TEXAS
0

Funeral Held In San Antonio For Slain San Marcos Officer

0
0
SAN MARCOS POLICE OFFICER FUNERAL
now viewing

Funeral Held In San Antonio For Slain San Marcos Officer

JUVENILE LOCKUP
now playing

Texas Governor Orders Investigation Into Youth Lockup Abuse

Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen
now playing

DHS Secretary: Border Wall Would Help Ease 'national crisis'

Akayed Ullah
now playing

Subway Bomb Suspect Detained, No Bail Requested

South Carolina Rep. Quinn
now playing

South Carolina Rep. Quinn Resigns Hour Before Corruption Hearing

GUNS-IN-SCHOOL-2
now playing

Students Hit With Felony Charge After Gun Scare At La Villa High School

rubio house demolishen
now playing

Brownsville Park Built In Memory Of Three Slain Children Set To Open

murder suicide
now playing

Officials: Son Kills 90-Year-Old Father, Then Self

Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer
now playing

Dems Rip GOP Tax Moves

donna isd donna schools
now playing

Action Taken Against Donna Schools Superintendent

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
now playing

Gillibrand Labels Trump Tweet A 'sexual smear'

San Marcos Officer Kenneth Copeland

(AP) – A Texas police officer who was fatally shot last week has been remembered as a compassionate man who loved being a police officer and a father.  A funeral was held Wednesday for San Marcos Officer Kenneth Copeland, who was killed Dec. 4 while serving a warrant on a domestic violence suspect.

Friend Jeff Caldwell told mourners at the Community Bible Church in San Antonio that Copeland had a smile that “was larger than life.”  A procession of emergency vehicles escorted Copeland’s body from a funeral home in San Marcos about 50 miles (80 kilometers) to the church.

The 58-year-old officer was a 19-year veteran of the San Marcos Police Department.

Related posts:

  1. San Juan Man Charged In Woman’s Beating Death
  2. Charges Filed Against Donna High School Students For Break-In, Vehicle Theft
  3. Officials: Man Posing As Film Director Made Child Porn
  4. Texas Man Police Believe Killed Kids, Then Self, Was Surgeon
Related Posts
JUVENILE LOCKUP

Texas Governor Orders Investigation Into Youth Lockup Abuse

jsalinas 0
murder suicide

Officials: Son Kills 90-Year-Old Father, Then Self

jsalinas 0
shooting-investigation

Man Found Dead With Child Appears To Have Killed Self

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video