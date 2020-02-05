Funeral Planned For 21 Unaccompanied Veterans

Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery will hold a funeral service on Thursday morning for 21 unaccompanied military veterans. These are vets whose next of kin can’t be found or can’t attend the ceremony.

Cemetery director Larry Williams is inviting the community to come and pay tribute. The service will honor Korea, Vietnam and Gulf War vets who served in the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps. The memorial service is at 11:30 a.m. at Shelter C at the cemetery on Mountain Creek Parkway.