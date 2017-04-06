Funeral Services Monday For Prominent Valley Pharmacist

The original owner of Lee’s Pharmacy will be laid to rest Monday. Baldomero Vela Senior died Friday at the age of 91. Vela founded Professional Pharmacy in McAllen in 1957, and purchased Lee’s Pharmacy in the late 70’s. The two stores are run by his two sons, Baldomero Vela Junior and Danny Vela, who is also a McAllen school board member. Their father passed away at Comfort House, which is owned by his daughter Veronica, who is also a McAllen city commissioner. A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Monday. Vela will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery.

(Photo courtesy of The Monitor)