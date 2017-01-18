Home TEXAS Funeral Services Set For Last Man To Walk On The Moon
TEXAS
0

ASTRONAUT GENE CERNAN-2
(AP) — Funeral services are set for former astronaut Gene Cernan, the last person to have walked on the moon.  A statement issued Tuesday on behalf of Cernan’s family says the funeral will be Jan. 24 at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston. A private burial with full military honors is scheduled later that day at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.

Gene Cernan

Cernan died Monday at a Houston hospital of a variety of ailments. He was 82.  He commanded NASA’s Apollo 17 mission to the moon in December 1972, becoming the last of a dozen men to walk on the moon.

