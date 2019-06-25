Funeral Services Today For Slain Mission Police Officer

Law enforcement officers from across the Valley will be together again this morning – this time to say their final goodbyes to a fallen colleague – Mission Police Corporal Jose Espericueta, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week. Uniformed officers from several different agencies, along with citizens from across the area, gathered yesterday afternoon at Palm Valley Church in Mission for a public visitation. This morning, funeral services will be held for Corporal Espericueta, also at Palm Valley Church, beginning at 10. Espericueta was killed by a gunman after responding to a domestic violence call outside an RV park near Business 83 and Stewart Road last Thursday night. The gunman, 33-year-old Juan Carlos Chapa, was also killed by other officers responding to the call.