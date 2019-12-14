Funeral Set For Texas Sergeant Amid Anger Over Initial Bond

This undated photo provided by the City of Nassau Bay shows Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, who died Tuesday night, Dec. 10, 2019, when she was struck by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop, in Nassau Bay, Texas. Sullivan, 43, had worked for the Nassau Bay Police Department for more than 15 years. (City of Nassau Bay via AP)

Funeral arrangements have been set for a Houston-area police sergeant who was killed this week while trying to arrest a suspect during a traffic stop, officials announced Friday. The details of Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan’s funeral come as law enforcement agencies and police unions expressed anger the suspect charged in her death was initially given a bond following his arrest. That bond was later revoked as the charge was upgraded to capital murder. Sullivan’s funeral service has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at Grace Church Houston. It is the same church where the funeral service was held Thursday for a Houston police sergeant killed Dec. 7 while responding to a domestic violence call.