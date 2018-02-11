Funeral To Be Held For Oldest Victim Of Synagogue Attack

(AP) – A 97-year-old woman who was the oldest victim of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre will be laid to rest Friday at the end of a wrenching, series of funerals.

Rose Mallinger was among 11 victims gunned down in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. Her daughter was wounded in the attack at Tree of Life synagogue.

The Jewish community began burying its dead Tuesday as thousands of mourners attended services for a beloved doctor and two brothers. The funerals have continued each day since.

The suspect has pleaded not guilty to federal charges that could result in a death sentence. Authorities say Robert Bowers raged against Jews during and after the massacre. He remains jailed.

Mallinger had attended Tree of Life for more than 60 years. Her family says it was the “center of her very active life.”