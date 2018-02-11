Home NATIONAL Funeral To Be Held For Oldest Victim Of Synagogue Attack
Funeral To Be Held For Oldest Victim Of Synagogue Attack
NATIONAL
0

Funeral To Be Held For Oldest Victim Of Synagogue Attack

0
0
ContentBroker_contentid-d40b886c3d414514a0d811b1621b48c1
now viewing

Funeral To Be Held For Oldest Victim Of Synagogue Attack

Friend_of_Boston_Marathon_Bomber_to_Be_Deported
now playing

Boston Marathon Bomber's Friend Deported To Kazakhstan

us-china-ship-trade-war-1240-620×330
now playing

US Trade Gap Grew To $54 Billion In September

Employment Growth Surges In June To 287,000 Jobs
now playing

US Added 250,000 Jobs, Wage Growth Fastest Since 2009

2000
now playing

US Regulators Subpoenaed Tesla Production Data, Company Says

2000 (17)
now playing

Cross Talk: Federal Agencies Clash On Cellphone Cancer Risk

download (29)
now playing

Tech Elite Stages A Revolt Of The Haves Against Employers

QJW53UGBNRCXRGIARUPXQQDYAI
now playing

Security Experts Question Border Mission For Military

Shooting Synagogue Domestic Terrorism
now playing

Pipe Bomb Suspect In Court For Bail, Removal Hearing

Election84
now playing

Democrats And Republicans Brace For Third Party Spoilers

2000 (16)
now playing

Trump Pledges Asylum Crackdown, Tent Cities; Is It Legal?

(AP) – A 97-year-old woman who was the oldest victim of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre will be laid to rest Friday at the end of a wrenching, series of funerals.
Rose Mallinger was among 11 victims gunned down in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. Her daughter was wounded in the attack at Tree of Life synagogue.
The Jewish community began burying its dead Tuesday as thousands of mourners attended services for a beloved doctor and two brothers. The funerals have continued each day since.
The suspect has pleaded not guilty to federal charges that could result in a death sentence. Authorities say Robert Bowers raged against Jews during and after the massacre. He remains jailed.
Mallinger had attended Tree of Life for more than 60 years. Her family says it was the “center of her very active life.”

Related posts:

  1. Pittsburgh Synagogue Suspect Pleads Not Guilty
  2. Family Of North Carolina Shooting Victim Speaks Out
  3. McAllen Synagogue Looks To Upgrade Security
Related Posts
Friend_of_Boston_Marathon_Bomber_to_Be_Deported

Boston Marathon Bomber’s Friend Deported To Kazakhstan

Roxanne Garcia 0
us-china-ship-trade-war-1240-620×330

US Trade Gap Grew To $54 Billion In September

Roxanne Garcia 0
Employment Growth Surges In June To 287,000 Jobs

US Added 250,000 Jobs, Wage Growth Fastest Since 2009

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video